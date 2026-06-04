The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.
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The Wall Street Journal
- China Uses LinkedIn to Lure Spy Recruits in West, U.S. and Allies Warn — Beijing is accused of expanding use of job sites to target military and government personnel.
The Financial Times
- Falling Chinese oil imports ‘shield’ global market from higher prices — Analysts say near-decade-low shipments are a big factor in crude still trading at less than $100 a barrel.
- Nissan signs deal with China’s Chery for Sunderland car production — Future of UK’s largest car plant was thrown into doubt by massive restructuring of Japanese group.
The New York Times
- Four New Zealand Lawmakers Barred From China After Taiwan Trip — New Zealand’s foreign minister was “surprised” to hear about the one-year travel ban, a spokesperson said, given lawmakers have visited Taiwan for years without issues.
Caixin
- As Card Use Fades, Banks Rethink a Finance Staple for Chinese Consumers — China’s credit card industry is confronting an uncomfortable reality.
- Chinese Chipmaker YMTC Claims 13% of $46 Billion Global NAND Market — Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. (YMTC) has surged to tie for fourth place in the global NAND flash memory market.
- Alibaba Opens Qwen AI to Third-Party Services in Push for Agent Dominance — The initial rollout includes partnerships with brands such as Luckin Coffee, KFC, and China Eastern Airlines.
- China’s LGFV Debt Cleanup Eases Pressure on Lower-Level Platforms — Beijing’s debt-relief campaign has helped ease some pressure on the lower-level platforms.
South China Morning Post
- Lula thanks China for beef win and tells US after tariffs: ‘I will sell to someone else’ — The president also branded Rubio a ‘frustrated Latino’ and vowed Brazil would ‘not be treated as an insignificant little republic’ by the US.
- China, EU slam proposed US tariffs, reject forced labour allegations — Trump administration threatens tariffs of up to 12.5 per cent on imports from 60 economies over failure to ban goods made with forced labour.
- US Treasury Secretary Bessent says China eyeing more Boeing purchases ahead of Xi visit — Treasury chief says US-China ties are stable but warns reliance on China in critical minerals, chips and medicines is unacceptable.
- Why Malaysia is winning praise from RedNote’s Chinese influencers — Besides Malaysia’s education system, the influencers say the widespread use of Mandarin in the country is a big draw for Chinese visitors.
Nikkei Asia
- Activists struggle to keep spotlight on Tiananmen in world beset by crises — Tokyo and Taipei events mark 37th anniversary of China’s crackdown on protesters.
- Why Japan, Philippines are risking China’s ire over sea boundary talks — Tokyo and Manila stress rule of law in negotiations on EEZ east of Taiwan.
- Why China’s defense minister skipped the Shangri-La Dialogue — Beijing slams Japan but misses the chance to explain defense policy.
- Chinese solar giant Jinko to supply power to desert AI data center — Group aims to stabilize revenue by operating new facility in vast western region.
Bloomberg
- AI Boom Propels China Optical Maker to Top Weighting on CSI 300 — A Chinese optical transceiver maker has overtaken a battery giant as the top-weighted firm in China’s equities benchmark.
- China’s Emissions Rise as More Clean Electricity Goes to Waste — China’s carbon dioxide emissions increased in the first three months of the year due to a jump in pollution from the power sector.
- Satellite Images Fuel Speculation of Xi Visit to North Korea — Satellite imagery appears to show construction at Kim Il Sung Square in central Pyongyang, fueling speculation that Chinese President Xi Jinping may soon make his first trip to North Korea in more than six years.
Reuters
- From reform hopes to brutal crackdown – China’s Tiananmen protests — The event remains taboo in China and will not be officially commemorated by the ruling Communist Party or government.
- China, US clash over Tiananmen anniversary; Taiwan says face up to history — China on Thursday blasted U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s comments on the deadly crackdown on protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.
- Iranian oil slips to discount on poor Chinese demand despite tighter supply — Iranian oil prices slipped into discounts for the first time since April.
- Taiwan beefs up anti-ship missile arsenal to counter threat of Chinese invasion — Taiwan aiming to build a force that can survive an initial Chinese air-and-missile assault.
Other Publications
- Harvard Business Review: How Chinese Firms Are Saving Western Brands — A growing number of Western consumer brands are regaining momentum after being acquired by emerging‑market owners—often Chinese firms.
- The Washington Post: Despite censorship, young Chinese are learning the truth about Tiananmen Square — Authorities have been largely successful at erasing the massacre of protesters who fought for democratic reforms, but the facts are emerging in often unexpected ways.
- The Economist: BYD is losing its spark — The Chinese EV giant is struggling to stay ahead in an industry defined by software.
- Foreign Policy: The U.S. and Taiwanese Militaries Can’t Really Fight Together — A joint campaign to defend the island would struggle to operate effectively.
- The Guardian: ‘Every year I get new pictures’: the fight to preserve the memory of Tiananmen — Amid growing censorship at home under the rule of Xi Jinping, efforts to document the massacre of 4 June, 1989, are intensifying abroad.