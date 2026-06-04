The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

China Uses LinkedIn to Lure Spy Recruits in West, U.S. and Allies Warn — Beijing is accused of expanding use of job sites to target military and government personnel.

The Financial Times

Falling Chinese oil imports ‘shield’ global market from higher prices — Analysts say near-decade-low shipments are a big factor in crude still trading at less than $100 a barrel.

Nissan signs deal with China’s Chery for Sunderland car production — Future of UK’s largest car plant was thrown into doubt by massive restructuring of Japanese group.

The New York Times

Four New Zealand Lawmakers Barred From China After Taiwan Trip — New Zealand’s foreign minister was “surprised” to hear about the one-year travel ban, a spokesperson said, given lawmakers have visited Taiwan for years without issues.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

AI Boom Propels China Optical Maker to Top Weighting on CSI 300 — A Chinese optical transceiver maker has overtaken a battery giant as the top-weighted firm in China’s equities benchmark.

China’s Emissions Rise as More Clean Electricity Goes to Waste — China’s carbon dioxide emissions increased in the first three months of the year due to a jump in pollution from the power sector.

Satellite Images Fuel Speculation of Xi Visit to North Korea — Satellite imagery appears to show construction at Kim Il Sung Square in central Pyongyang, fueling speculation that Chinese President Xi Jinping may soon make his first trip to North Korea in more than six years.

Reuters

Other Publications