The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

U.S. Proposes New Duties Over Forced Labor in Renewed Tariffs Push — Trump administration plans a new levy of at least 10% on dozens of trading partners.

The Financial Times

The New York Times

With Stephen Curry Deal, Li-Ning of China Shoots for Global Sneaker Spotlight — The agreement, which includes plans for sportswear and athleisure products, and stores across the United States and China, is the biggest involving an N.B.A. star and a Chinese brand.

Caixin

Why China Chip Stocks Are Sliding After Sharp Rally — Chinese semiconductor stocks extended losses Monday, with the CSI Semiconductor Industry Index down more than 15% from late-May highs.

SAIC Motor to Build $232 Million Auto Plant in Spain — The factory, located in the northwestern region of Galicia, will have an annual production capacity of 120,000 vehicles.

Local Party Chief Investigated After Deadly Chinese Coal Mine Blast — Eleven days after one of the deadliest coal mine disasters on the Chinese mainland in more than 10 years, the top Communist Party official in the county where the blast occurred has been placed under investigation.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

Other Publications