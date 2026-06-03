The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.
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The Wall Street Journal
- U.S. Proposes New Duties Over Forced Labor in Renewed Tariffs Push — Trump administration plans a new levy of at least 10% on dozens of trading partners.
The Financial Times
- China’s hunt for US tungsten escalates global critical minerals race — Effort has driven up prices and prompted calls to restrict sales of a vital national security resource to overseas buyers.
- Chinese investors fear missing out on SpaceX IPO after crackdown — Beijing warns brokers about overseas share sales amid fears of capital flight.
- Opinion: The China-US tech truce is fragile — A new wave of supply chain conflict is brewing. By Chris Miller.
The New York Times
- With Stephen Curry Deal, Li-Ning of China Shoots for Global Sneaker Spotlight — The agreement, which includes plans for sportswear and athleisure products, and stores across the United States and China, is the biggest involving an N.B.A. star and a Chinese brand.
Caixin
- Why China Chip Stocks Are Sliding After Sharp Rally — Chinese semiconductor stocks extended losses Monday, with the CSI Semiconductor Industry Index down more than 15% from late-May highs.
- SAIC Motor to Build $232 Million Auto Plant in Spain — The factory, located in the northwestern region of Galicia, will have an annual production capacity of 120,000 vehicles.
- Local Party Chief Investigated After Deadly Chinese Coal Mine Blast — Eleven days after one of the deadliest coal mine disasters on the Chinese mainland in more than 10 years, the top Communist Party official in the county where the blast occurred has been placed under investigation.
South China Morning Post
- China’s AI chip demand pushes South Korea into a rare surplus with top trade partner — Strong demand for memory chips has reshaped South Korea’s exports to China – but analysts warn the gains could be short lived.
- China to the Philippines: don’t let ‘a few clowns’ sabotage ties with ‘political theatrics’ — Beijing condemns remarks by Philippine defence chief, who says Manila is under ‘severe threat’ from China despite fertiliser and fuel offers.
- Why China’s C909 jet is rapidly being deployed in Xinjiang — The Chinese-made jet debuted in Xinjiang as recently as 2023, but is now being used on more than 120 routes in the region.
- More red tape, less progress: China’s cadres struggle to adopt ‘error tolerance’ — Sapping time, energy and morale, bureaucratic practices keep weighing down local officials across the country, report finds.
Nikkei Asia
- US floats new tariffs on 60 economies over forced labor, including China — Japan and South Korea also targeted, along with India and several ASEAN states.
- How China’s Anta joined Nike and Adidas on the world sportswear podium — Latest Puma deal strengthens global multi-brand strategy.
Bloomberg
- Left With Few Choices, EU Braces for a Trade Fight With China — The EU’s relationship with China is seen as no longer sustainable, with the bloc’s officials accepting that China would likely retaliate against any new measures.
- China Picks State Firm to Help Coordinate Mining Deals Abroad — The National Development and Reform Commission will take the lead on strengthening oversight of investment decisions, with State-owned Guangyan International Investment Co. offering support on compliance and financing.
- China Expands Outbound Investment Rules to Cover Individuals — China has expanded its outbound investment regulations to explicitly cover individual investors for the first time, potentially raising compliance hurdles for tech founders and ordinary stock investors.
- How China’s Wealthy Sidestep Strict Rules to Get Money Out of the Country — China’s capital controls remain among the world’s strictest.
Reuters
- DeepSeek slated to raise $7 billion in maiden funding round, sources say — DeepSeek, China’s best-known AI startup, is set to raise about 50 billion yuan ($7.4 billion) in its first funding round from investors including Tencent Holdings and CATL.
- India’s Tata taps Chery for premium EV push, leveraging Chinese tech — Tata Motors will use an automaking platform from Chery to locally build electric cars under its premium Avinya brand.
- France fines Shein $26 million over consumer rule breaches; Shein to challenge — Shein, which has won over millions of cash-strapped shoppers around the world with rock-bottom prices on clothes, gadgets and accessories, has faced heightened scrutiny in France.
Other Publications
- CNN: How China’s World Cup dream unraveled – and how it’s slowly growing again — Some believe that the Beautiful Game may finally be taking root in the nation.
- CSIS: Why the West Keeps Losing Critical Mineral Assets to China — The contest for critical minerals is increasingly being won or lost long before a mine enters production.
- Rest of World: China is training a robot future — one folded shirt at a time — Localized, low-cost data harvested in homes and factories gives China a scaling edge over the research-heavy and outsourced U.S. approach.
- The Diplomat: The ASEAN-China AI Center: Innovation Boost or Agentic Disinformation Risk for Southeast Asia? — Deeper economic integration with Chinese AI advances brings real opportunity – and heightened risks of influence campaigns.