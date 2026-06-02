The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

Meituan Logs Another Loss Amid Food-Delivery Price War — Meituan remains locked in a battle for supremacy with Alibaba Group and JD.com.

Will Volkswagen’s Massive ‘Made for China’ Bet Pay Off? — The automaker has spent billions developing cars ‘in China, for China.’ It is about to find out if the Chinese will buy them.

The Financial Times

The New York Times

He Became China’s Largest Critic in Exile. Then the Threats Followed Him. — Li Ying, known as Teacher Li to his 2.2 million followers on X, doesn’t live in China but still faces smear campaigns and death threats. He is not letting that stop him.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

Other Publications