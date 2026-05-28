The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

What Plunging Pork Prices Say About China’s Economy — A key measure of inflation in China, they hit a 16-year low, driven by anemic consumer spending and an oversupply of hogs.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

World’s Appetite for AI Makes China Less Afraid of Stronger Yuan — The yuan is set for a sixth quarter of gains against the dollar, a streak not seen since 2013, and policymakers have shown little urgency to step in.

China Minister Again Skips Defense Forum Attended by Hegseth — It is a rare chance for regional military officials to put unscripted questions directly to defense leaders, with the U.S. and Chinese defense leaders traditionally delivering major policy addresses.

China AI Upstart MiniMax Doubles Sales Ahead of New Model — MiniMax Group Inc.’s annualized revenue more than doubled over the past two months to at least $300 million, as the Chinese AI upstart prepares to roll out its next flagship model.

Reuters

Other Publications