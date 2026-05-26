The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

China Expands Travel Curbs to Top AI Talent at Private Firms — China is restricting overseas travel for top AI professionals in private firms such as Alibaba and DeepSeek, suggesting an escalation in measures intended to safeguard its technology.

Why China Is Tightening Controls on Overseas Stock Trading — China’s efforts to control capital outflows are colliding with growing demand from mainland investors for access to overseas stocks.

Coal Mine Blast Tests Limits of Xi’s Energy Security Push — China’s world-beating coal production has helped shield its economy from the worst of the Iran war shock. Now the deadliest mining disaster in years is raising questions about the cost of that drive.

Reuters

Other Publications