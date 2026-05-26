The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.
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The Wall Street Journal
- China’s Crude Import Slowdown Eases Asia Supply Strain From Gulf Shock — “China took its foot off the gas on buying oil,” Kpler said, allowing the rest of the market to breathe.
- Huawei Says It Has Workaround to Match Leading Chips — The Chinese tech juggernaut says it can match cutting-edge Intel semiconductors by 2031.
- It’s China’s Answer to a Rolls-Royce — and It’s Stuffed With Gadgets — The Maextro, which runs on Huawei technology, parks by itself and costs about $173,000 with extras such as a 40-inch screen.
- China Coal Mine Explosion Kills at Least 82 — The country’s deadliest mining disaster since 2009 left more than 100 workers injured and sparked a search for survivors.
- The Former Air Force Pilot Who Was Allegedly Recruited to Train China’s Military — Combat veteran Gerald Eddie Brown was grounded in the U.S. — and looking for a chance to fly again.
- China Eliminates Tariffs on Africa to Outmaneuver Trump — African countries are finding it harder to export to the U.S., while China sees it as an opportunity.
- U.S. Warns of Growing Russian and Chinese Spying in Cuba — The new findings on signals-intelligence facilities are being used to bolster the case for the Trump administration’s pressure campaign against Havana.
The Financial Times
- ByteDance offers AI team special stock to fend off poaching — TikTok owner issues shares tied to AI business unit as China’s tech talent war heats up.
- China’s change in maths on carbon emissions masks growth, report says — Independent analysis suggests retrospective change to data indicating climate change progress.
- Xi railed against Japan’s ‘remilitarisation’ at Trump summit — Chinese president became heated when criticising U.S. ally for its increased defence spending.
- EU countries press for trade crackdown on China — Spain, France, Italy and the Netherlands say tougher measures needed to defend industry against ‘unfair’ practices.
- The power struggle in the world’s narrow seas — As the Strait of Hormuz crisis grips the global economy, nations are vying to secure other vulnerable waterways.
- China Inc goes shopping for western consumer brands — Companies seek growth abroad through deals for Everlane and Puma amid domestic competition and deflationary pressures.
- No one wins a trade war. Or do they? — Why export restrictions have always been the best, and the worst, weapons to bring to global trade battles.
- China cracks down on illegal cross-border securities trading — Regulator penalises brokerages in effort to close loophole that allowed retail traders to get around capital controls.
- Generics drugmaker Sandoz calls for EU to probe alleged China dumping — Novartis spin-off says Chinese overcapacity threatens European self-reliance and access to key antibiotic.
- Opinion: Robotaxis need to be tested in real traffic — To achieve safe, cost-effective autonomy we need to see how other road users react to the vehicles. By Tiancheng Lou.
The New York Times
- $140,000 E.V.s and Heritage Gold: The Rise of China’s Homegrown Luxury Market — As China’s economy slows, consumers are increasingly turning to domestic luxury products, challenging the dominance of long-established European brands.
- Dozens Killed in Coal Mine Explosion, China State Media Says — A gas explosion at a coal mine in northern China killed dozens, with the cause of the explosion still unknown, according to CCTV, the Chinese state broadcaster.
- Trump’s Pursuit of a Partnership With China Raises Concerns in India — Secretary of State Marco Rubio has a “gargantuan task” during his visit to Delhi: defuse tensions over President Trump’s anti-India aggression and overtures to China.
Caixin
- China’s Tech Sector Catches AI Funding Fever — China’s AI startups, chipmakers, and internet platforms are raising funds aggressively, with companies running multiple rounds simultaneously and valuations.
- China Clarifies How Courts Should Value Stock-Based Bribes in Corruption Cases — Beijing moves to crack down on increasingly sophisticated forms of corruption tied to future investment gains.
- Wingtech Sues Nexperia in China, Seeking $1.2 Billion and Control of Equity —Progress in China-U.S. trade talks led the U.S. to suspend the ‘50% ownership rule’; China pledged exemptions for eligible exports of Nexperia China products.
- Why China’s Investment Rebound Is Losing Momentum — China’s fixed-asset investment fell 1.6% year-on-year in the first four months, reversing a 1.7% rise in Q1 and missing the 1.7% growth forecast.
- Chongqing Landslides Kill Nine as Extreme Rain Batters Southwest China — The sudden deluge forced the evacuation of thousands and prompted China’s first red alert for mountain floods this year.
South China Morning Post
- Why the era of the 3 joint U.S.-China communiques may be ‘completely’ over —‘Unrealistic’ to expect Beijing and Washington to reach comprehensive understanding on Taiwan, prominent mainland analyst says.
- Stable US-China ties? It won’t last long, Evan Medeiros says — After Trump’s China trip, political scientist gives his assessment on Taiwan, trade leverage, the Iran war and Beijing’s tensions with Tokyo.
- Are systemic safety failures to blame for China’s deadly mine blast? — Industry insiders say untracked workers, ‘hidden’ coal pits and airflow issues likely contributed to explosion that killed at least 82.
- China lifts peacekeeping budget share amid warnings bodies like UN may be sidelined — SIPRI says Beijing’s participation in such UN missions helps ‘project an image of itself as a responsible major power’.
- Opinion: How the US and China can ensure their board of trade is effective —Both sides need to learn from past failures, agree on a mandate and appoint officials with the clout to push decisions. By Wendy Cutler.
Nikkei Asia
- Inside Huawei’s chip comeback: The woman taking on U.S. sanctions — Chip chief He Tingbo says breakthrough will make cutting-edge EUV tools unnecessary.
- China to promote drones and flying cars via new safety department — ‘Low-altitude economy’ to double in 10 years, aviation administration predicts.
- Huawei says new Kirin chip for phones overcomes U.S. clampdown — Chinese titan unveils new chip approach it says could help it match TSMC, Intel by 2031.
- Chinese rivals push GoPro from pioneer to takeover target — DJI and Insta360 dominate in global shipments with superior technology.
- Chinese vape makers monopolize German market but face regulatory wrath — EU plan to ban disposables set to hit sales of manufacturers already hounded out of China.
Bloomberg
- China Expands Travel Curbs to Top AI Talent at Private Firms — China is restricting overseas travel for top AI professionals in private firms such as Alibaba and DeepSeek, suggesting an escalation in measures intended to safeguard its technology.
- Why China Is Tightening Controls on Overseas Stock Trading — China’s efforts to control capital outflows are colliding with growing demand from mainland investors for access to overseas stocks.
- Coal Mine Blast Tests Limits of Xi’s Energy Security Push — China’s world-beating coal production has helped shield its economy from the worst of the Iran war shock. Now the deadliest mining disaster in years is raising questions about the cost of that drive.
Reuters
- Oil and LNG tankers exit Hormuz, heading for Pakistan and China — The tankers are sailing to China, India and Pakistan, ship-tracking data showed.
- Sri Lanka in talks to buy fuel from China and Russia, minister says — Sri Lanka is in talks to buy Russian crude and refined fuels from Russia and China, as the import-dependent nation seeks to alleviate shortages linked to the global energy crisis.
- Chinese ship leaves after tense standoff near Taiwan-controlled islands — China has pressured Taiwan by increasing its military presence around the island, and Taipei is on high alert for further actions after Xi discussed Taiwan with U.S. President Trump.
Other Publications
- POLITICO: American journalist charged with serving as unregistered agent for China — Thomas Pauken II allegedly told the FBI he was “80 percent sure” an associate now working for the Trump administration would give classified information to China.
- The Economist: China’s diplomatic successes are broad but shallow — It asks little of its foreign “partners”, and gives little back.