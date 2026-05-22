The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

Opinion: China Won’t See the Iran War as a Green Light for Aggression — Trump has shown he can be unpredictable, and action against Taiwan involves risk as well as opportunity. By Michael Poznansky and Michael O’Hanlon.

The Financial Times

The New York Times

From Tesla to Visa, C.E.O.s on Trump’s China Trip Sought Relief — Elon Musk and other powerful executives who accompanied President Trump to China are hoping to clear roadblocks put up by Beijing.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

China Scrutinizes Companies, Funds After AI-Fueled Stock Moves — China’s stock exchanges are scrutinizing recent stock rallies that have been fueled by artificial intelligence optimism.

China Restricts Chemical Exports to US in Fentanyl Crackdown — China imposed new export controls on some key chemical ingredients shipped to the US, Mexico and Canada, in a further sign of cooperation with Washington.

Chinese Missiles and Robots Find Warm Welcome in EU’s Backyard — If the European Union has a red line in Serbia’s relationship to China, President Aleksandar Vucic may be getting close.

Reuters

Other Publications