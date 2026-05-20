The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.
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The Wall Street Journal
- China, U.S. Reach Limited Trade Agreements on Boeing Jets, Beef Imports — China’s commerce ministry said it hopes the U.S. will further eliminate unilateral tariffs in future trade talks.
- Alibaba Ramps Up AI Push With New Chip, Model Upgrades — Chinese tech incumbents like Alibaba and Baidu aim to build an ecosystem around AI.
- China Is Throwing Christians in Jail, but This Pastor Refuses to Back Down — Ezra Jin kept his church going—and growing—through years of government intimidation. Now confined to a cell, his defiant faith is still rousing believers.
The Financial Times
- China banned Nvidia’s gaming chip during Jensen Huang’s visit — Beijing banned an Nvidia gaming chip while the company’s chief executive Jensen Huang was visiting China with Donald Trump last week.
- China’s Xi Jinping warns of ‘law of the jungle’ at summit with Vladimir Putin — Russian and Chinese leaders promote energy and technology co-operation days after Donald Trump’s Beijing visit.
- Chanel to open more stores in China as new designer stirs ‘Blazy mania’ — Chanel is opening new stores in China as it bets that renewed “vibrancy” in the world’s second-biggest economy.
- America needs to put the renminbi back on the international agenda — ‘Managed trade’ isn’t the answer.
The New York Times
- China Wants A.I. to Flourish, but Not at the Expense of Jobs — A series of precedent-setting rulings signals that Chinese courts are being enlisted to shield workers from displacement by artificial intelligence.
- China Warns Against New U.S. Tariffs While Confirming Summit Deals — Beijing’s acknowledgment on Wednesday that tariffs were discussed in talks with President Trump signals it was prepared to push back if the U.S. revives duties.
- Days After Hosting Trump, Xi Deepens Ties With Putin — China’s leader Xi Jinping called for a halt to fighting in the Middle East, ignored Russia’s war in Ukraine and took a veiled swipe at the United States.
- As a Weakened Putin Follows Trump to Beijing, Iran War Offers an Opening — With the upheaval in the Persian Gulf disrupting oil and gas supplies, Russia is looking to deepen its energy ties to China.
Caixin
- China’s Machinery, Tech Exports Hit Record as U.S. Shipments Rebound — China’s exports of mechanical and electrical products rose to a monthly record in April.
- China Leads World in Mobile Payment Uptake as Asia Drives Growth — China led the world in mobile payment adoption in 2025, with apps accounting for a majority of point-of-sale transaction value, far above the global average.
- Yangtze Memory Moves Toward Listing With Trillion-Yuan Valuation in Sight — Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. Ltd. has formally launched its initial public offering process.
South China Morning Post
- Putin is pushing for a ‘serious’ new energy deal in China. Will he get it? — The Russian leader arrives in China days after Trump in search of an energy deal.
- China’s Nio slams EV price wars as costs surge, defying cuts by rival Li Auto — Nio and Li Auto take different approach to pricing new models, with one executive praising ‘reasonable’ carmakers that raise prices.
- China ‘outpacing the US’ in biotech race to find cure for Parkinson’s disease — A leading Chinese neurologist says publicly available data shows a clear lead in the development of stem cell treatments.
- How tiny capacitors became the latest AI-driven investor darling — Artificial intelligence boom is triggering a surge in demand for multilayer ceramic capacitors, report says.
Nikkei Asia
- China’s investment in Europe hits 7-year high, still far from peak — Geopolitics, currency considerations, domestic overcapacity restrain uptrend: report.
- Chinese complaint highlights ‘widespread’ Indonesia business concern — Western lobby group says many industries face ‘a lot of difficulties’.
- US reveals case against Chinese shipping container ‘cartel’ after Trump-Xi summit — 7 executives, 4 firms accused of massive price-fixing scheme.
Bloomberg
- How BYD Gets an Edge From Ships That Brave War, Outrun Storms — Big floating garages operated by BYD are part of a growing number of Chinese ships ferrying vehicles to overseas markets.
- Russia and China Agree to Expand Key Cross-Border Rail Gateway — Russia and China signed an agreement on the joint construction of a new railway link across their shared border.
- China’s Palladium Imports Surge as Local Futures Lure Inflows — China imported a record amount of palladium last month, as local prices that have raced ahead of global ones lured inflows.
Reuters
- Russia considers joint projects with US and China, media quote Putin’s envoy — Russia is considering the possibility of joint projects with the United States and China.
- China leaves lending benchmarks unchanged for 12th month in May — China left benchmark lending rates unchanged for the 12th consecutive month in May on Wednesday, in line with market expectations.
- EU shortlists tungsten, rare earths for first stockpile to curb China reliance — The European Union has shortlisted tungsten, rare earths and gallium for its first joint stockpile of critical minerals.
Other Publications
- Forbes: China Has Outspent The U.S. On Research For The First Time. 3,375 American Scientists Are Telling Congress To Pay Attention — China outspent the U.S. on R&D for the first time in 2024. 3375 scientists, including 48 Nobel laureates, just filed formal testimony with the Senate.
- Time Magazine: Why America and China are Codependent Superpowers — The Beijing summit revealed how narrow the ambitions of both parties have become.
- The Washington Post: Opinion: Trump may have done okay in Beijing, but the real problem is in Detroit — Manufacturers are not fleeing the U.S.; they are fleeing union contracts. By Julia R. Cartwright.
- The Washington Post: As Putin visits China, distrust simmers beneath an anti-U.S. alliance — Back-to-back visits to Beijing by the American and Russian presidents are highlighting how China’s Xi Jinping is the world leader to be reckoned with and courted.
- DW: Numbers of Tibetan exiles plummet as China tightens grip — Fewer Tibetans are seeking exile, as escaping Beijing-controlled Tibet has become more complicated and dangerous. The drop raises questions about preserving the future of Tibetan culture.