The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.
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The Wall Street Journal
- China Hands Suspended Death Sentences to Former Defense Ministers for Corruption — Pair were among dozens of senior military figures ousted in most extensive purges since the Mao era.
- Jeep Maker Stellantis to Help Build Chinese Cars in Europe — Deal with Leapmotor comes as automakers debate how to respond to the rise of low-cost Chinese EVs.
The Financial Times
- Chinese overseas M&A hits 5-year high despite regulatory barriers — Offshore transactions worth nearly $10bn in first quarter as companies target resources, consumer and manufacturing sectors.
- British-Chinese nationals found guilty of spying for Hong Kong — Two men, including former Border Force official, convicted in trial at London’s Old Bailey.
- Opinion: Who will drive the driverless car revolution? — US companies still lead in innovation but their Chinese rivals are speeding ahead in the deployment race. By John Thornhill.
The New York Times
- China Sees a ‘Giant With a Limp’ as U.S. Drains Weapons on Iran War — America’s ability to deter China in a war over Taiwan is weakened, Chinese analysts say, giving Beijing leverage in an upcoming summit with President Trump.
- After Months of Arguing, Taiwan Lawmakers Approve $25 Billion for U.S. Arms — With time running out, Taiwanese lawmakers approved funds for buying U.S. weapons, fearing they could lose support if they didn’t act now.
- Opinion: Is Trump About to Invite In the Biggest Predator in the World? — Chinese automakers do not belong on American soil. By Oren Cass.
Caixin
- Orient Securities Details Deal Amid China Brokerage Consolidation — Deal could push combined firm into top 10 among China’s listed brokerages by assets.
- Chinese Firms Press Ahead in Europe Despite Rising Barriers — Chinese companies are pressing ahead with expansion in the European market despite mounting geopolitical hurdles and trade protection measures.
- Dreame’s $100 Trillion Vision Tests China’s Make-Everything Tech Playbook — Best known for robot vacuums, the Suzhou-based company has in just a few years moved beyond its core business.
South China Morning Post
- China confirms it helped Pakistan’s air force during last year’s war with India — Engineers tell state media they offered technical support during conflict that saw an Indian-owned Rafale downed by a Chinese-made fighter.
- Trump invites Boeing, Mastercard CEOs to join China trip next week: sources — Donald Trump Jnr and Eric Trump will also join the high-stakes summit in Beijing, sources say.
- Tech billionaire Chen Tianqiao’s MiroMind halts China services after Meta and Manus saga — AI start-up MiroMind has relocated some staff to Singapore to divide operations for compliance amid heightened scrutiny.
- China pours US$6.1b into Brazil, making it Beijing’s top investment worldwide: report — Chinese miners, carmakers and tech firms are fanned out across 20 states, putting a dent in Washington’s own push throughout the region.
Nikkei Asia
- No spring thaw for Japan-China diplomacy 6 months after Taiwan spat — Countries’ top officials yet to meet as former communication channels erode.
- China’s Huayou to buy Africa-focused Australian miner in lithium rush — $210m deal secures access to EV battery ingredient in Ghana, Ivory Coast.
Bloomberg
- Iran Turns to China Rail Link to Try to Bypass US Blockade — Iran is ramping up trade with China via rail in a bid to blunt the impact of a US blockade of its ports and adapt to pressure.
- Taiwan Passes Special Defense Budget to Better Deter China — Taiwanese lawmakers approved a special defense budget proposed by President Lai Ching-te.
- Tencent, Alibaba Face Slowing Growth as AI Costs Mount — Rising cloud-computing demand is unlikely to deliver material upside to Tencent’s or Alibaba’s cloud earnings in 2026, given intense competition and margin pressure in the segment.
- Honduras Reviews China Deals, Mulls Restoring Taiwan Ties — Newly inaugurated Honduran President Nasry Asfura is reviewing agreements made with China by his predecessor, Xiomara Castro, before deciding on restoring relations with Taiwan.
Reuters
- China confirms attack on oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz earlier this week — China’s foreign ministry confirmed on Friday that an oil products tanker carrying Chinese crew was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz.
- Trump’s crackdown on China-linked solar firms stalls U.S. factory boom — Top solar companies, banks and insurers have stopped doing business with at least a half dozen recently built U.S. panel factories.
- British MPs to visit China for first time in seven years, sources say — A cross-party delegation of British lawmakers will visit China this month for the first time since 2019.
Other Publications
- Semafor: Jumia leans on China imports as Nigeria becomes top market — The African e-commerce company is locked in fierce competition with Chinese players Temu and Shein on the continent.
- The Washington Post: Paraguay and Taiwan reaffirm ties after China sought to lure away another Taipei ally — Paraguay’s President Santiago Peña says he deeply values his country’s ties with Taiwan, in a show of solidarity.
- Politico: ‘The biggest China dove in the administration’: Trump to test limits of dealmaking in Beijing — The wrangling over a business delegation for next week’s summit in Beijing is just one sign of the delicate balancing act the administration is trying to strike on the commercial relationship between the economic rivals.