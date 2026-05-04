The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

FIFA faces World Cup broadcast crisis as India’s Reliance offers $20 mln, China deal unannounced — Millions of soccer fans in the world’s two most populous nations may ​not be able to watch the World Cup that starts next month, due to a deadlock over broadcast rights in India and ‌no official decision in China.

China robot-hand-building unicorn Linkerbot targets $6 billion valuation — Chinese robotics startup Linkerbot, the global market leader in highly dexterous robotic hands for humanoids, will seek a $6 billion valuation ​in its next financing round.

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