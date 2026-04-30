The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

UK’s Wycombe Abbey school forced to close China campus — Shutdown marks setback for international education groups looking to expand in China.

The New York Times

Meta Deal Reversal Deepens Split Between China and Silicon Valley — Beijing’s insistence that Meta unwind its deal with a Chinese A.I. start-up escalates the geopolitical fight over advanced tech.

Caixin

China REITs Enter New Era With Asset Expansion — Offices, hotels and high-end malls enter the public real estate investment trust market, but high vacancies, governance complexity and tax hurdles cloud the outlook.

Shenzhen Further Eases Homebuying Rules as Prices Keep Falling — The southern megacity has made it easier for residents to buy multiple homes in prime real estate areas, surpassing similar efforts in Beijing and Shanghai.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

Other Publications