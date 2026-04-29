The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Caixin

China Cracks Down Nationwide on Illegal EV Battery Recycling — Five government bodies will target illegal trading, substandard production and environmental violations in a two-month campaign to clean up an industry plagued by unlicensed workshops.

EU Carbon Rules Give China’s Auto Exports a Higher Bar to Clear — As the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism is implemented, Chinese carmakers are grappling with decarbonizing their supply chains and the rising costs of compliance to keep vehicle shipments growing.

Chinese Automakers Unveil Big Global Expansion Plans at Beijing Auto Show — Driven by stronger margins and growing demand, Chinese legacy carmakers and electric vehicle upstarts are betting bigger on overseas markets with aggressive sales targets, despite regulatory uncertainties.

South China Morning Post

China taps the brakes on robotaxi licences after Wuhan incident: sources — Licensing curbs follow a Wuhan system failure that stranded passengers, as authorities shift focus from rapid roll-out to safety oversight.

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

China’s Meta Backlash Renders Manus Model ‘Officially Dead’ — The regulatory setbacks usher in an uncertain era for the country’s rapidly expanding AI industry.

China-U.S. Tensions Build Over Iran and AI Before Trump Meets Xi — The Trump administration has ramped up scrutiny of Beijing’s ties with Tehran in the past week.

Reuters

Exclusive: Big Chinese tech firms scramble to secure Huawei AI chips after DeepSeek V4 launch, sources say — The scramble for Huawei’s chips underscores how DeepSeek’s release last week has turbocharged demand for domestic Chinese AI hardware.

Other Publications