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Inside Job

One in every 20 dollars Super Micro earned from 2024 to 2025 came from a front company that allegedly worked with a rogue executive to smuggle AI chips to China. Can the company’s partnership with Nvidia survive?

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Made in China, Banned in China

As China’s cryptocurrency entrepreneurs continue to drive a leverage craze that has wired new systemic risks into the global financial system, the Trump administration is giving the crypto industry free reign. The Chinese Communist Party wants no part of it.

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Chinese EVs are Charging Up for Canada

The Wire China Podcast

Now on podcast platforms everywhere, The Wire China hits the airwaves to take you behind the scenes of the stories we cover each week. We are dedicated to understanding and explaining one of the biggest stories of our time: China’s economic rise and its influence on the world.

The Wire China Archives

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