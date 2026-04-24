The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

Singapore emerging as neutral ground as AI firms navigate Sino-US rivalry — The city-state is increasingly being seen as a place to keep both China and the ‌U.S. at bay, rather than acting as a bridge, as the superpowers vie for technological superiority through avenues such as export and talent control.

UK investigates after big health dataset listed for sale on China’s Alibaba — Britain is investigating how data from a health charity came to be advertised on China’s Alibaba, including one dataset that appeared to contain information ​from 500,000 people.

China teases new aircraft carrier in video, vows to build up islands — China teased in a video an aircraft carrier ​using nuclear power, while vowing to further build up its islands, as it looks to boost maritime power, secure resources and ‌bolster territorial claims.

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