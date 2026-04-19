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The AI Science Separation

A row over whether Chinese scientists can attend a major international AI conference is the latest sign that the U.S. and China are splitting into two camps.

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Made in China, Banned in China

As China’s cryptocurrency entrepreneurs continue to drive a leverage craze that has wired new systemic risks into the global financial system, the Trump administration is giving the crypto industry free reign. The Chinese Communist Party wants no part of it.

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Chinese EVs are Charing Up for Canada

The Wire China Podcast

Now on podcast platforms everywhere, The Wire China hits the airwaves to take you behind the scenes of the stories we cover each week. We are dedicated to understanding and explaining one of the biggest stories of our time: China’s economic rise and its influence on the world.

The Wire China Archives

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