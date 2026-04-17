The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

Ford Will Partner More With Chinese Automakers Overseas — CEO Jim Farley says the automaker will expand tie-ups while developing a plan for Chinese competition in the U.S.

Opinion: Now China Is Taking Jimmy Lai’s Property — Chinese authorities plan to seize ‘offense-related assets’ of the imprisoned dissident. By Mark L. Clifford and L. Gordon Crovitz.

The Financial Times

Inside China’s probe of Meta’s ‘conspiratorial’ $2bn Manus deal — The landmark tech exit has quickly become central to China’s national security agenda.

The New York Times

Why China Won’t Lean Hard on Iran — Despite the economic risks from the war, Beijing will likely stick to a hands-off approach. It is wary of being entangled in a conflict it opposed and has little sway over.

Opinion: Iran Resisted a Powerful Attacker. Taiwan Can Too. — If the United States and its allies internalize these lessons, they can help Taiwan transform itself into a far more formidable obstacle to Chinese aggression. By Daniel Byman and Seth G. Jones.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

Other Publications