The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

CK Hutchison Starts Arbitration Against Maersk Over Panama Ports — A Panamanian court had voided CK Hutchison’s contracts to run two terminals at either end of the Panama Canal.

The Financial Times

Opinion: China’s new trade front with the world — services — The country is rapidly moving up the global ranks as an exporter of knowledge-intensive products. By Joseph Quinlan.

The New York Times

‘Definitely a Sham’: As Tariffs Climb, Trade Fraud and Accounting Tricks Proliferate — U.S. imports from China have shrunk drastically. But billions of dollars of the change appear to be the result of accounting gimmicks and outright fraud.

China Pressed Iran Toward Cease-fire, Iranian Officials Say — Beijing appeared to have helped push Tehran to accept the two-week deal with the United States, reflecting China’s growing influence and its stake in avoiding a wider war.

How China Built Its Vast Natural Gas Stockpile — Natural gas is hard to store, but China has found a way to do it, while also developing alternate suppliers and expanding production at home.

Caixin

Chinese Chemical Stocks Surge After Missile Attack on Saudi Petrochemical Hub — An Iranian missile strike on Jubail has heightened fears of global supply disruptions, driving international buyers to source from China.

China Social Security Fund Vice Chairman Under Graft Probe — Wang Wenling oversaw securities investments at the multibillion-dollar state fund.

South China Morning Post

How China’s tax crackdown on undeclared overseas income is targeting retail investors — Ministry says 11.5% growth in personal income tax revenue partly driven by ‘significant rise in income from share transfers and dividends.

ByteDance valuation surges to record high of over $600b on proposed equity sale: sources — The seller originally had the valuation at $550 billion, but raised the amount after multiple parties expressed interest, one source said.

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

Other Publications