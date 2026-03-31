The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

U.S. Senators Press Taiwan to Raise Military Spending, as China Protests — Four visiting senators urged Taiwan to break an impasse over a $40 billion budget proposal, highlighting concerns in Washington about the threat from China.

Caixin

Ant Group Completes Takeover of Hong Kong Broker — The Chinese fintech giant buys 50.55% stake following regulatory delays, resulting in board overhaul.

Chinese Satellite Startup GalaxySpace Kicks Off IPO — Beijing-based company registered for the pre-listing phase following a Series C funding round in February, joining a growing pipeline of private space startups tapping public markets.

World Championship Win Marks Breakthrough for China’s Motorcycle-Makers — ZXMOTO’s victory at the Superbike World Championship underscores a broader push by Chinese motorcycle companies to shed their image as manufacturers of low-cost commuter bikes and challenge established international players.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

China’s Pivot to Vietnam Blows Hole in Trump’s Made-in-USA Plan — A year on from “Liberation Day,” Trump’s tariffs have fueled a change in global supply chains — just not in the way he envisioned.

Chinese Cars Can’t Cross From Canada to US, Trump’s Envoy Says — The U.S. won’t allow Chinese EVs from Canada to enter, President Trump’s ambassador in Ottawa said, after a deal in which Prime Minister Carney lowered tariffs on those vehicles.

China Targets Offshore Trusts in Tax Crackdown on Ultra-Rich — Chinese officials are intensifying efforts to tax offshore trusts that hold shares in some Hong Kong-listed companies, clamping down on a structure used to invest billions of dollars overseas.

Reuters

Other Publications