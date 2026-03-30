The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Xi Invites Taiwan’s Opposition Leader to Talk ‘Peace’ Ahead of Trump Summit — The planned visit by Cheng Li-wun appears designed to show Beijing’s influence and convey a benign message ahead of the summit with President Trump.

Gao Zhen, a Chinese Artist Accused of Mocking Mao, Goes on Trial — Gao Zhen, who emigrated to the United States years ago, was arrested during a visit to China and now faces up to three years in prison for artwork.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

China Summons US Envoy to HK Over Alert on Security Law Changes — Beijing summoned the US’s top envoy to Hong Kong after the consulate posted an alert about new rules giving authorities power to demand passwords for smartphones.

Why China Is Investigating US Green Tariffs Ahead of Trump’s Visit — After years of tariffs on Chinese clean technology, experts say Beijing’s move is meant to send a signal to the U.S.

Opinion: China Can Win Big With ‘Little Treats’ — China may struggle to sell its goods abroad due to the Iran war and potential global recession, prompting investors to look for resilient market segments. By Shuli Ren.

Reuters

Nike’s China stumble exposes execution gaps — At the same time, Nike is losing ground to fast-rising domestic rivals Anta and Li Ning, which have capitalised on agile supply chains and vast store networks to push competitively priced products.

Other Publications