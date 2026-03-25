The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

Leaders of AI Firm Bought by Meta Are Restricted From Leaving China — Beijing is weighing penalties for key figures at Manus, a Singapore startup with Chinese origins.

As China Encroaches, Even New Zealand Is Getting Serious About Its Military — Billions will be spent in the coming years—including on missiles, drones and base upgrades—as the remote country squares up to a widening threat.

The Financial Times

China reviews $2bn Manus sale to Meta as founders barred from leaving country — Deal scrutiny deepens over official fears of strategic tech flowing overseas.

The New York Times

Russian Oil Shipment Puts Focus on Kremlin Spy Outpost in Cuba — Moscow may be challenging President Trump’s effort to choke Cuba’s economy. China also has suspected listening posts on the island.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

US Worried by Rise in ‘Foreigner Butchering’ Scams From China — The US is increasingly concerned about “foreigner butchering” scams allegedly being run from China, adding another wrinkle to President Trump’s planned meeting with Xi Jinping.

China Emerges as Debt-Funding Hub for Foreigners During Iran War — Yuan bond issuance by foreign borrowers surged in China, eclipsing the momentum of fundraising offshore and highlighting the appeal of a local market less affected by the Iran war.

China’s AI Stocks Gain as State Media Tout Rising Token Usage — Chinese artificial intelligence service stocks rallied after state media highlighted a sharp increase in domestic AI model adoption and a surge in token usage they generate.

Reuters

China AI labs face growing open-source dilemma — Keeping more Chinese innovations behind closed doors may even suit officials in Beijing, who are increasingly anxious that the country is losing its ​best and brightest entrepreneurs.

Other Publications