The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

China Pulls Silver From Global Markets to Meet Surging Demand — China’s overseas purchases of silver reached an eight-year high at the start of 2026, with importers feeding a surge in industrial and investment demand.

Chaos Unleashed by Trump Has Europeans Building Bridges With China — The EU’s shift towards managing risks posed by the White House has led some officials to think that China may represent a more reliable counterpart, despite the threat to their countries’ prosperity.

China’s Record Deflation Finds Dangerous Cure in Oil Shock — Surging global oil prices due to the war with Iran may help China exit a record streak of deflation ahead of schedule, with factory prices possibly snapping their negative streak as soon as this month.

Reuters

Other Publications