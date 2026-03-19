The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

Apple supplier Murata starts US-China rare earths decoupling — Japanese manufacturer joins companies rushing to insulate themselves from geopolitical risk.

Opinion: AI is moving from answering questions to taking action — China is likely to be both the testing ground and a leader in the use of agents. By June Yoon.

The New York Times

American TikTok Users Are Fantasizing About ‘Being Chinese’ — While “Chinamaxxing,” users seem to be processing anxieties about the decline of their own country.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

China Rate Markets Signal Cooling Bets on Deflation, PBOC Easing — China’s interest rate markets are indicating reduced expectations for further easing of funding conditions and monetary policy, reflecting renewed economic optimism and concerns about elevated oil prices.

China EV Maker Voyah Falls 13% in HK Debut Without Fresh Funds — Voyah’s listing is a test of investor confidence in China’s cutthroat EV market, which has struggled with a years-long price war and weak demand as the government scales back subsidies.

Geely Eyes Canadian Auto Market After Deal Allowing Chinese EVs — Geely has a goal to become one of the world’s top five carmakers by the end of the decade and has reported a 36% increase in profits and a 25% jump in revenue.

Reuters

Other Publications