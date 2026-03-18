The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

China Has Five-Minute EV Charging. America Is Trying to Catch Up. — China’s BYD touts EVs that can ‘refuel’ as quickly as gas cars, but the U.S. is showing progress too.

In Delaying China Summit, Trump Faces a Familiar Mideast Distraction — The war in Iran is the latest example of why multiple presidents have found it so hard to focus on the U.S.’s most formidable rival.

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Caixin

Analysis: China’s Plan to Tackle Weak Demand, Low Inflation — As China embarks on its 15th Five-Year Plan in 2026, its leadership is grappling with a complex economic landscape marked by growing uncertainty abroad and domestic demand that has not kept up with supply.

Shenzhen Home Sales Revive in Early March as Market Seeks Bottom — Home sales in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen revived in the first two weeks of March following the Lunar New Year holiday.

Chinese Sellers Shift Cross-Border E-Commerce Playbook, Ant International Unit CEO Says — Chinese cross-border e-commerce companies are shifting from simply exporting goods to building fully localized multinational operations.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

Other Publications