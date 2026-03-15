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How China Gets Caught Between Iran and the U.S.

China remains a big importer of Iranian oil, but its other commercial interests in the country have shifted and narrowed in recent years.

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Covering China like no one else.

Now on podcast platforms everywhere, The Wire China hits the airwaves to take you behind the scenes of the stories we cover each week. We are dedicated to understanding and explaining one of the biggest stories of our time: China’s economic rise and its influence on the world.

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