The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

Paid subscribers automatically have this list emailed directly to their inboxes every day by 10 a.m. EST. Subscribe here.

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

China Stockpiled More Oil Before War Broke Out in Iran — China’s oil imports rose nearly 16 percent in the first two months of 2026, adding to its growing energy stockpile.

Opinion: Latin Americans Already Have a Serious Partner — and It’s Not Trump — President Trump’s efforts to force the Western Hemisphere into alignment will keep falling short. By Oliver Stuenkel.

Caixin

Chinese Robotics Startups Push Into Europe as Industry Seeks Scale — Firms including Unitree, Agibot and Magiclab are building distribution networks and partnerships as embodied AI moves from laboratories to real‑world testing.

China Markets Yet to See Safe-Haven Rush Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict — U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran disrupt the Strait of Hormuz, sending oil prices higher and rattling Asian equities as investors look for signs of safe-haven flows into Chinese assets.

China’s Top Court Draws Red Line on AI in Courtrooms — The Supreme People’s Court emphasizes a cautious approach to AI-assisted trials, reaffirming that algorithms cannot replace human judges as the ultimate arbiters of justice.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

Other Publications