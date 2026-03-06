The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

The Wall Street Journal

U.S. Has a Big Ask for China: Buy Less Oil from Russia, More From America — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent weighs pushing the tricky trade-off along with other economic goals prior to the Trump-Xi summit.

Opinion: China Admits It Has an Economic Problem — A new GDP target concedes Beijing can’t pretend much longer. By The Editorial Board.

The Financial Times

US investors push for special funds to avoid Chinese tech — Institutional clients increasingly want so-called parallel funds that exclude certain assets.

China sets cautious climate goals in five-year plan as coal remains core — ‘Underwhelming’ target leaves room for increase in energy and industry emissions in years to 2030, experts say.

The New York Times

The Good Times Are Over in China’s Liquor Capital — Once celebrated for its fiery spirits, the town of Maotai has reeled from a bad Chinese economy, changing tastes and a crackdown on boozy official banquets.

China’s AI Nightmare Is an Out-of-Control Welfare State — As artificial intelligence threatens jobs and deflation strains growth, Xi Jinping may finally be forced to expand the nation’s social safety net.

China Mysteriously Cuts PLA Flights Into Sensitive Taiwan Areas — It began one day before the US and Israel struck Iran and comes weeks before President Donald Trump is set to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing.

China’s First Gaming Billionaire Aims to Create ‘Smarter-Than-Man’ AI — Reclusive Shanda founder Chen Tianqiao is betting his personal fortune on it.

Reuters

China in talks with Iran to allow safe oil and gas passage through Hormuz, sources say — China is in talks with Iran to allow crude oil and Qatari liquefied natural gas vessels safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz ​as the U.S.-Israeli war on Tehran intensifies, three diplomatic sources told Reuters.

