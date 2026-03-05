The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

Paid subscribers automatically have this list emailed directly to their inboxes every day by 10 a.m. EST. Subscribe here.

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

In a Riskier Era, China Bets on Technology to Resist U.S. Pressure — China announced a 7 percent increase in military spending and a five-year plan to try to reduce its military and industry’s reliance on Western technology.

China Sets Economy’s Growth Target Below 5% for First Time in Decades — The goal, announced at a gathering of Communist Party leaders, was the lowest since 1991 and can offer clues about China’s policymaking plans.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

China Makes Stability Top Task in Volatile World Shaken by Trump — Officials are recognizing the need to stay the course in a turbulent time and preserving their capacity to deploy more stimulus if needed.

China Tells Top Refiners to Halt Diesel and Gasoline Exports — China’s curbs on exports reflect a scramble across Asia to prioritize domestic needs as the crisis in the Middle East deepens.

Xi Hosts China’s Smallest Lawmaker Meeting of Century Amid Purge — The number of delegates attending China’s National People’s Congress fell to the lowest level of this century, highlighting the churn inside the country’s top legislature.

Reuters

Other Publications