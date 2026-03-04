The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

Paid subscribers automatically have this list emailed directly to their inboxes every day by 10 a.m. EST. Subscribe here.

The Wall Street Journal

China PMIs Send Mixed Signals as Markets Watch for Stimulus — Nonmanufacturing PMI, which covers both service and construction activity, edged up to 49.5 in February.

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Where Are China’s A.I. Doomers? — Chinese policymakers and the public have expressed high levels of optimism about A.I., even as many in the West worry about the technology’s effects on employment or humanity in general.

Caixin

Beijing Tightens Grip on Consumer Loans With Tougher Rate Caps — Beijing is forcing a steep cut in borrowing costs across its multi-trillion yuan consumer credit market and dismantling the core business model of loan facilitators.

China’s Drugmakers Post Improved Earnings, but Market Doubts Persist — Listed Chinese biotech firms reported stronger 2025 results, yet health care stocks lagged broader markets as investors questioned whether the gains can be sustained.

Pop Mart Sues 3D-Printer Firm in Labubu Copyright Fight — Case tests whether 3D-printing platforms are liable for user-uploaded replicas in echo of early music-sharing battles.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Six Charts That Explain China’s Weakening Economy — China’s sheer size is part of the story too: The bigger the economy, the harder it is to generate outsized growth.

Alibaba AI Whiz Who Warned of US-China Tech Gap Steps Down — The architect of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s chief AI model has quit his post, a surprise departure that’s rattled the developer community and raised questions about the Alibaba’s AI pivot.

Chinese Bank Halts Abu Dhabi Loan, Creditors Cut Mideast Risk — Regulators are stepping up oversight as the conflict raises concerns over lending in the region.

Reuters