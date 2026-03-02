The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

The Wall Street Journal

Chinese Automakers’ Sales Largely Fail to Gallop Into New Year — Automakers broadly recorded a sharp drop in sales in February as demand in the world’s largest auto industry waned during the Lunar New Year month.

China’s ‘Two Sessions’ to Shed Light on What Lies Ahead for Economy — At the National People’s Congress, representatives are expected to approve a five-year economic blueprint that will prioritize turning China into a technological superpower.

Opinion: China Wins the Pentagon-Anthropic Brawl — Trump goes nuclear on the AI firm, in a needless display of brute government punishment. By The Editorial Board.

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

China’s annual parliament meet to unveil roadmap for tech race with the West — The challenge for Beijing is how to turn individual breakthroughs into systematic, large-scale gains across manufacturing, logistics and energy.

Other Publications