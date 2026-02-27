The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

The Wall Street Journal

China Moves to Tame Yuan Rally by Slashing Shorting Costs — Chinese banks won’t be required to set aside a 20% risk reserve on forward currency trades.

MP Materials Revenue Falls After Halting Rare Earth Sales to China — The company posted a quarterly profit of $9.4 million, or 5 cents a share.

The New York Times

N.Y. Man With China Ties Charged With Marijuana Trafficking in Oklahoma — Sin Tung Chan was a member of a prominent hometown association in the city, one of hundreds of social clubs that often maintain close ties with the Chinese government.

Europe Needs Some Space From China and Trump. Its Firms Don’t. — Germany’s chancellor seeks to reduce Europe’s reliance on China and the United States. He speaks with a bluntness that few business leaders share.

