The Daily Roundup

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our



Includes images from We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.Includes images from Depositphotos.com

The Wall Street Journal China’s Answer to Nvidia Soars 425% in Market Debut — AI chip maker Moore Threads—founded by a former Nvidia executive—surged in its first day of trading after a $1 billion-plus IPO. Alarm Over Hypersonic Missile Gap Fuels Startup Boom — With $350 million in new funding, Castelion is among the companies racing to make the U.S. competitive with Russia and China in Mach 5 warfare. Chinese Forces Battle Dizzying Altitudes to Expand Military Footprint —