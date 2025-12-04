The Daily Roundup

The Wall Street Journal EU Launches $3.5 Billion Plan to Secure Raw-Materials as China Tensions Mount — The plan includes setting up a center to help monitor the bloc’s mineral supplies and facilitate joint investments by member states. Interior Secretary Calls For Boosting Critical Mineral Mining in the U.S. — Doug Burgum pushes to galvanize domestic mining amid a battle the U.S. is losing to China. The Financial Times China says it is ‘actively’ issuing rare earthsSubscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else. A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details. Includes images from Depositphotos.com