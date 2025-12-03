The Daily Roundup

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our



Includes images from We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.Includes images from Depositphotos.com

The Wall Street Journal A Newly Confident China Is Jockeying for More Global Clout as Trump Pulls Back — Feeling empowered after a clash over trade, Beijing looks to exploit America’s inward turn. Opinion: No Fire Critics Allowed in Hong Kong — Authorities move to silence dissent after the blaze that killed 151. By The Editorial Board. The Financial Times Starmer proposes trip to China in January — First visit by UK prime minister since 2018 expected to come after Lond