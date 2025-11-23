Hard Lessons in Hypersonics

In January, the arrest of a Chinese national in the Philippines led to the unravelling of an alleged espionage operation coordinated from Beijing. In an excerpt from their upcoming book, The Great Heist, David R. Shedd and Andrew Badger look at the Manila “spy ring” and its possible connection to China’s hypersonic missile program.
If Xi Jinping orders the People’s Liberation Army to take Taiwan by force, can the island turn itself into a porcupine and muster wholesale “societal resistance” from its 23 million people? Brent Crane reports from Taipei.