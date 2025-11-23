Hard Lessons in Hypersonics

Illustration by Pete Ryan

It began with a Toyota RAV4, idling on a quiet street in Manila. The air was humid, and the city buzzed with activity. Inside were three men. One, Deng Yuanqing, was a Chinese national and the others were Filipino, posing as surveyors. On the dashboard: a mounted tablet, connected to a Global Navigation Satellite System. In the back seat: a high-powered imaging drone and a custom-built data relay antenna. They weren’t lost, nor were they tourists. They were closely observing a sensitive U.S. m