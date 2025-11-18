The Daily Roundup

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our



Includes images from We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.Includes images from Depositphotos.com

The Wall Street Journal Baidu Revenue Falls on Weak Advertising Demand, Posts Loss on Impairment — The Chinese search-engine giant reported lower revenue as advertising demand remained weak, and swung to a quarterly loss, hit by an impairment charge. Security Council Backs Trump’s Plan for Postwar Gaza — The resolution, which passed with 13 votes in favor and Russia and China abstaining, forms the central plank of the Trump administration’s next steps to implement a lasting peace