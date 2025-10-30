The Daily Roundup

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our



Includes images from We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.Includes images from Depositphotos.com

The Wall Street Journal Trump Meets With Xi, Declares Immediate Cut to Tariffs — U.S.-China summit offers relief to both sides while high-stakes rivalry carries on. Lynas Rare Earths to Closely Manage Output, Sales Amid China Uncertainty — Lynas reported a 31% rise in total sales in the three months through September. Remy Cointreau Cuts Outlook as Challenges in China, U.S. Persist — The group posted an organic sales drop of 11% for the second quarter. America Needs a Bipartis