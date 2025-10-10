The Daily Roundup

The Wall Street Journal China to Impose Special Port Fees on U.S. Vessels — China’s Ministry of Transportation said Friday the fees will be collected on vessels owned by U.S. companies, organizations, or individuals. Volkswagen Deliveries Rise Despite Weakness in China and North America — Group vehicle deliveries rose 1% globally on year to 2.2 million. China’s Rare-Earth Escalation Threatens Trade Talks—and the Global Economy — President Trump says the administration is weSubscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else. A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details. Includes images from Depositphotos.com