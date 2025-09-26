China’s Clean Energy Pledge is Clouded by Coal

A worker labors at a coal fired power plant in Huaibei, Anhui, China. Credit: ChinaImages via Depositphotos China announced its new climate targets for 2035 at this week’s United Nations climate summit: reduce economy-wide net greenhouse gas emissions by 7-10 percent from peak levels, expand installed wind and solar power generation capacity to over 3,600 gigawatts — and increase the share of non-fossil fuels in total energy consumption to over 30 percent, among other targets, as part of the Paris Agreement. https://youtu.be/1EJC8aDdKA8?si=qNtWfr5qrZA_DmuP Video remarks delivered by Xi JinpingSubscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else. A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details. Includes images from Depositphotos.com