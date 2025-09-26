China’s Clean Energy Pledge is Clouded by Coal

A worker labors at a coal fired power plant in Huaibei, Anhui, China. Credit: ChinaImages via Depositphotos

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our



Includes images from We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.Includes images from Depositphotos.com

China announced its new climate targets for 2035 at this week’s United Nations climate summit: reduce economy-wide net greenhouse gas emissions by 7-10 percent from peak levels, expand installed wind and solar power generation capacity to over 3,600 gigawatts — and increase the share of non-fossil fuels in total energy consumption to over 30 percent, among other targets, as part of the Paris Agreement. https://youtu.be/1EJC8aDdKA8?si=qNtWfr5qrZA_DmuP Video remarks delivered by Xi Jinping