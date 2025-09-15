The Daily Roundup

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our



Includes images from We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.Includes images from Depositphotos.com

The Wall Street Journal The City Leading China’s Charge to Pull Ahead in AI — Money, talent and entrepreneurial spirit have turned DeepSeek’s hometown into a global AI hub. China Pushes for Trump Visit as High-Stakes Trade Talks Begin — Fate of TikTok in U.S. also sits at center of U.S.-China negotiations in Madrid this week. Apple Postpones iPhone Air’s Release in China — The company is awaiting regulatory approval for its new, thinner iPhone model in its second-largest ma