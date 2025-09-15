The Daily Roundup

The Wall Street Journal The City Leading China’s Charge to Pull Ahead in AI — Money, talent and entrepreneurial spirit have turned DeepSeek’s hometown into a global AI hub. China Pushes for Trump Visit as High-Stakes Trade Talks Begin — Fate of TikTok in U.S. also sits at center of U.S.-China negotiations in Madrid this week. Apple Postpones iPhone Air’s Release in China — The company is awaiting regulatory approval for its new, thinner iPhone model in its second-largest maSubscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else. A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details. Includes images from Depositphotos.com