The Multinationals On Both Sides of Trump’s China Tariffs

Under President Donald Trump, a strategy built over two administrations to keep China behind in the AI race is adrift. Through interviews with more than two dozen former and current U.S.officials, The Wire China explores the genesis — and unwinding — of Washington’s export controls on computer chips.
On Wednesday Xi Jinping presided over a Beijing military parade celebrating the 80th anniversary of Japan’s World War II defeat. Eighty-eight years ago his mother, Qi Xin, watched Japanese troops march into the city, at...
Navigate China's Business Landscape with Confidence.