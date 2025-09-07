logo for print

The Multinationals On Both Sides of Trump’s China Tariffs

Foreign-invested firms still make up a third of China’s overall exports.

Cover Story

Walling Off China

Under President Donald Trump, a strategy built over two administrations to keep China behind in the AI race is adrift. Through interviews with more than two dozen former and current U.S.officials, The Wire China explores the genesis — and unwinding — of Washington’s export controls on computer chips.

