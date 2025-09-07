The Multinationals On Both Sides of Trump’s China Tariffs

Yantian international container terminal in Shenzhen, China. Credit: Depositphotos

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our



Includes images from We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.Includes images from Depositphotos.com

When President Trump speaks about trade deficits, he knows who to blame. China has eaten our lunch, he argues, flooding U.S. markets with cheap goods. An excerpt from President Trump's 'Liberation Day' speech, April 2, 2025. Credit: Roll Call But for years foreign firms from Apple suppliers to Tesla have been responsible for an outsized share of China’s exports. This means that multinationals in China — including many American companies — may find themselves not only on the imp