The Mother, the Son and the War

Xi Jinping takes a walk with his mother, Qi Xin. Credit: Xinhua News Agency

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our



Includes images from We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.Includes images from Depositphotos.com

In 1937 a young girl from a wealthy Chinese family witnessed an invasion that would upend her life — and help determine the politics of China today. Japanese occupation of Peiping (Beijing), China, August 13, 1937. Credit: Wikimedia Commons “With my own eyes I saw the army piling up sandbags to prepare for street fighting,” she wrote. “When Peiping [Beijing] fell, I stood at my aunt’s door and watched the mechanized units of the Japanese devils roll past. The artillery, the tanks