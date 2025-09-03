The Mother, the Son and the War

On Wednesday Xi Jinping presided over a Beijing military parade celebrating the 80th anniversary of Japan’s World War II defeat. Eighty-eight years ago his mother, Qi Xin, watched Japanese troops march into the city, at the outset of a conflict that would define her formative years and instill lessons she would later pass on to her son.
In an extract from his new book, Breakneck, Dan Wang hops on his bike to explore how China’s problems throw America’s into stark relief. How is it, he asks while biking through Guizhou, that China’s poorest provinces have better infrastructure than America’s richest states.
