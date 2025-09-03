The Daily Roundup

logo for print

September 3rd, 2025.

Cover Story

Cycling into the Future

In an extract from his new book, Breakneck, Dan Wang hops on his bike to explore how Chinaâ€™s problems throw Americaâ€™s into stark relief. How is it, he asks while biking through Guizhou, that Chinaâ€™s poorest provinces have better infrastructure than Americaâ€™s richest states.

