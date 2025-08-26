The Daily Roundup

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our



Includes images from We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.Includes images from Depositphotos.com

The Wall Street Journal Fortescue Sees China Infrastructure Projects as Boon — Fortescue views China’s investments in huge, steel-intensive infrastructure projects as reason to be optimistic about the outlook for the iron-ore market. Top Chinese Trade Negotiator Set to Head to U.S. as Talks Resume — Li Chenggang is expected to travel to Washington this week in a sign that the U.S. and China seek to establish regular dialogue. A Local Ice-Cream Chain Shows What American Brands Are