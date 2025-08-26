The Daily Roundup

The Wall Street Journal Fortescue Sees China Infrastructure Projects as Boon — Fortescue views China’s investments in huge, steel-intensive infrastructure projects as reason to be optimistic about the outlook for the iron-ore market. Top Chinese Trade Negotiator Set to Head to U.S. as Talks Resume — Li Chenggang is expected to travel to Washington this week in a sign that the U.S. and China seek to establish regular dialogue. A Local Ice-Cream Chain Shows What American Brands AreSubscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else. A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details. Includes images from Depositphotos.com