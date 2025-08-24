Larry Kudlow on Trump, Xi, Putin and the future of global trade

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our



Includes images from We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.Includes images from Depositphotos.com

Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council in the first Trump administration, has carved out a career that combines Wall Street, government and conservative media. As a young man, he worked for the Federal Reserve and Wall Street before becoming an associate director in Ronald Reagan’s Office of Management and Budget. He then returned to Wall Street and became Bear Stearns’ chief economist and an advocate for supply-side economics. After overcoming a publicized addiction to alco