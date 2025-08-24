China’s Fertility Paradox

School children play in a park in Suzhou, China. Credit: Depositphotos

During the summer, one would expect mothers of rising sixth-graders to try to make whatever time they get to spend with their children as fun and relaxing as possible. Unfortunately, this is not the case in China, where mothers of rising middle-schoolers, and the children themselves, must wear themselves out in the summer months preparing for the coming academic year. A collection of essays which received full marks in China's 2024 High School Entrance Exam, with insight into grading criteria