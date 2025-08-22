The Daily Roundup

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our



Includes images from We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.Includes images from Depositphotos.com

The Wall Street Journal Boeing in Talks to Sell China Hundreds of Planes as Part of U.S. Trade Deal — Beijing and Washington at odds over range of trade and national-security considerations. Chinese Chip Stocks Get Boost From Made-in-China Hopes — Chip gains were helped by speculation that U.S. chipmaking powerhouse Nvidia could suspend production of its H20 chip in China. Can Singapore Be the Next Robotaxi Hub? Chinese Companies Hope So — Chinese autonomous-driving vehicle