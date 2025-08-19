The Daily Roundup

The Wall Street Journal China Eases Drama Rules to Strengthen Content Supply — Drama producers, including China Literature and Damai Entertainment, are expected to directly benefit, analysts say. Tesla Prices New Six-Seat Model in Competitive Chinese Market — Prices for the Model Y L, will start at 339,000 yuan, equivalent to $47,182. Xiaomi Posts Another Strong Quarter as Car Sales, IoT Drive Growth — Beijing-based Xiaomi’s net profit more than doubled in the second quarter. Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else. A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details. Includes images from Depositphotos.com