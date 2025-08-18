The Daily Roundup

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our



Includes images from We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.Includes images from Depositphotos.com

The Wall Street Journal Before They Can Rule the World, Chinese Robots Need to Master Basic Chores — Competition to test humanoid robots’ sporting and real-world skills features stop-start hotel bellhops and a maid that missed the trash bin. How Crocs Conquered China — Fans flock to U.S. brand after it discovers the secrets of Chinese tastes. China Stock Rally Sends Shanghai Benchmark to Decade High — Chinese shares hit multiyear highs on stimulus hopes and easing trade tension