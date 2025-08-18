The Daily Roundup

The Wall Street Journal Before They Can Rule the World, Chinese Robots Need to Master Basic Chores — Competition to test humanoid robots’ sporting and real-world skills features stop-start hotel bellhops and a maid that missed the trash bin. How Crocs Conquered China — Fans flock to U.S. brand after it discovers the secrets of Chinese tastes. China Stock Rally Sends Shanghai Benchmark to Decade High — Chinese shares hit multiyear highs on stimulus hopes and easing trade tensionSubscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else. A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details. Includes images from Depositphotos.com