The Daily Roundup

The Wall Street Journal China’s Services Sector Activity Accelerates — July’s upbeat reading marks the fastest expansion in China’s services activity since May 2024. The Financial Times U.S. copper tariffs risk widening China’s lead in metals processing, executives warn — Mining billionaire Andrew Forrest says duties will result in ‘exporting’ of jobs and industry. Trump official urges Asia to reject Europe’s ‘over-regulation’ of AI — White House technoSubscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else. A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details. Includes images from Depositphotos.com