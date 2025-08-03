Tai Ming Cheung on Xi Jinping’s Militarization of China

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our



Includes images from We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.Includes images from Depositphotos.com

Tai Ming Cheung has spent much of his career studying the relationship between defense, economic, and technological power in the People’s Republic of China. A professor at the University of California, San Diego’s School of Global Policy and Strategy, director of the University of California’s Institute on Global Conflict and Cooperation, and a former foreign correspondent in Asia, his first book examined the Chinese military’s foray into business in the 1990s, while his more recent scho