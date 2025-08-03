Microsoft’s Hacking Headache

Credit: PhotoGranary via Adobe Stock

On July 7, Microsoft was preparing to release a patch for a critical vulnerability in its SharePoint software, used by more than 200 million users worldwide. But Chinese hackers got there first. Information included on the Microsoft Active Protections Program Portal. Credit: Microsoft The hackers staged a massive global campaign one day before Microsoft had planned to distribute its fix, hitting hospitals, national labs and U.S. government agencies, including the National Nuclear Sec